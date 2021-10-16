MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MEGEF shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $8.89 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

