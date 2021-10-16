Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.84 and traded as low as C$6.63. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 3,630 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$7.25 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.99, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.89.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

