Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the September 15th total of 623,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MCG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 171,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

