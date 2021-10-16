MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to post sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,911.22.

MELI stock opened at $1,563.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,776.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,594.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31,261.80 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,192.14 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.