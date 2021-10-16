Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.01. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.