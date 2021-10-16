MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $29.18 million and approximately $933,893.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00109302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,109.39 or 1.00146607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.27 or 0.06231188 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,017,312,829 coins and its circulating supply is 2,847,610,582 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

