Methanex Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.74 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Methanex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.79. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

MX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Methanex to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. Methanex has a one year low of C$36.50 and a one year high of C$65.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 44.39.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion.

In related news, Director Phillip Henry Cook purchased 5,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$634,688.53. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.