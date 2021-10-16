Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

MEOH stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

