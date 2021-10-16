Michael Ackermann Sells 5,633 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $147,978.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Michael Ackermann sold 200 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $5,006.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Michael Ackermann sold 621 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $15,618.15.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $17,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. The company has a market cap of $586.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $934,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

