Michael Ackermann Sells 5,633 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $147,978.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 8th, Michael Ackermann sold 200 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $5,006.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Michael Ackermann sold 621 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $15,618.15.
- On Monday, August 9th, Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $17,500.00.
- On Friday, August 6th, Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00.
Shares of TARS stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. The company has a market cap of $586.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $934,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
