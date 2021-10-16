Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,333 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.21. 25,384,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,975,193. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

