Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,456,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $304.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.14 and its 200-day moving average is $273.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

