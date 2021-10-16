Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 587,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $23,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the period. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $36.53. 38,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.85. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

