Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MIME. Barclays boosted their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.88.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70. Mimecast has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $1,023,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,908 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,053. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

