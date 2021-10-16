Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
MNILY stock remained flat at $$23.94 during trading on Friday. Minor International Public has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68.
Minor International Public Company Profile
Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.