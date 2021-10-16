Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

MNILY stock remained flat at $$23.94 during trading on Friday. Minor International Public has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68.

Get Minor International Public alerts:

Minor International Public Company Profile

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.