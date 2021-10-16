Mizuho Begins Coverage on Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.22.

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $96.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.27. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

