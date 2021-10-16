Mizuho Begins Coverage on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCK. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.39.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

