Mizuho Begins Coverage on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECL. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.45.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

