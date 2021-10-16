ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MODV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,144,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

MODV stock opened at $169.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.16 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.61.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.