Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.09. The company had a trading volume of 260,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $183.03 and a 1-year high of $290.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.