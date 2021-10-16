Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,518,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,179. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.