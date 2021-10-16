MONK (MONK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $667,095.13

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. MONK has a total market capitalization of $667,095.13 and approximately $1,786.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012144 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001219 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 261.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004426 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

