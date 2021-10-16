Morgan Stanley Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $796.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $725.00 to $796.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $763.48.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $790.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.84. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $283.87 and a 12-month high of $817.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $21,731,435. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.5% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 153.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 6.6% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

