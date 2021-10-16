Morgan Stanley Increases Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $175.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $166.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $169.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Primerica by 164.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.