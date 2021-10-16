Morgan Stanley Lowers AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $55.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXS. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NYSE AXS opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,022,000 after acquiring an additional 93,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 192,609 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,405,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,276,000 after purchasing an additional 88,018 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

