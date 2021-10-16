Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

MS opened at $102.14 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

