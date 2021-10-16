Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by Barclays from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

