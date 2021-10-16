Morgan Stanley Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $275.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.27.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $349.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $167.25 and a fifty-two week high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

