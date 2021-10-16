Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 745,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,329 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Morningstar worth $191,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Morningstar by 37.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 16.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $100,260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

MORN opened at $274.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.75 and a 52-week high of $288.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.51.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total value of $2,218,027.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,793 shares of company stock worth $65,065,395. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

