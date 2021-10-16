MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MSADY opened at $16.40 on Friday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MS&AD Insurance Group (MSADY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.