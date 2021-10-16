MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend payment by 63.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

MSM opened at $84.43 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 121.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $38,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

