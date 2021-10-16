MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTYFF. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a C$71.00 price objective (up previously from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

