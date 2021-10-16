MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Downgraded by Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on MTY Food Group to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Acumen Capital increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.75.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$72.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.