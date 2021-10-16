Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

