MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Receives $9.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 29.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPLN traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.64. 6,799,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. MultiPlan has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.76 million.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

