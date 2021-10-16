Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Down 38.4% in September

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 133,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ GRIL opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.07. Muscle Maker has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 126.16% and a negative return on equity of 115.72%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

