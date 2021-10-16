Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Down 38.4% in September

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 133,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ GRIL opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.07. Muscle Maker has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.70.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 126.16% and a negative return on equity of 115.72%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.
Muscle Maker Company Profile
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
