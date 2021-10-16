My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Achieves $12.43 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00002976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00069506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00110777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,891.89 or 1.00232475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.67 or 0.06366458 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

