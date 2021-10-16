MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $26.31

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $27.50. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

MYTE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

