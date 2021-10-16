Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the September 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.8 days.

Nabtesco stock remained flat at $$38.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. Nabtesco has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

