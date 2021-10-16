Nafter 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.97 Million (NAFT)

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Nafter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nafter has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nafter has a total market capitalization of $21.64 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00110337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00071578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.60 or 0.99866960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.65 or 0.06228934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Nafter Coin Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Buying and Selling Nafter

