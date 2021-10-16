Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Critical Survey

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nam Tai Property and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 15.00 $15.69 million N/A N/A AFC Gamma $5.25 million 75.57 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Nam Tai Property has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nam Tai Property and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.62, suggesting a potential upside of 10.26%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property 33.17% 19.49% 7.58% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats AFC Gamma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

