NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $8,180,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $692,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSTG opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.