NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Up 84.1% in September

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the September 15th total of 548,500 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NNVC stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.88. 203,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,783. NanoViricides has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

