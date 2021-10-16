National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. National American University shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,010 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

National American University Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

National American University Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education and development of real estate. It operates through the NAU and Other segments. The NAU segment contains the revenues and expenses associated with the university operations. The Other segment involves in the real estate services.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National American University Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.