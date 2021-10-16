National Bank Financial Downgrades Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) to Sector Perform

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.57.

CGJTF opened at $157.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.93. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $186.62.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

