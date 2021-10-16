National Bankshares Lowers Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) to Hold

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CGJTF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.57.

CGJTF opened at $157.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.93. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

