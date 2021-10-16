Natixis Acquires 91,584 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 201.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,584 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 671,463 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,590,000 after purchasing an additional 239,501 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,804,000 after purchasing an additional 546,822 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $64.45 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

