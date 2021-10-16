Natixis Has $10.12 Million Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Natixis grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,803,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,386,000 after purchasing an additional 251,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 37.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after purchasing an additional 702,075 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,543,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,967,000 after buying an additional 286,509 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $325.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $37.3868 dividend. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

