Natixis Raises Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Natixis lifted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 330,500 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.60% of EchoStar worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after acquiring an additional 789,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1,585.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 666,426 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 519,406 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511,955 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 427,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.