Natixis Sells 400,047 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Natixis trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400,047 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $418,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after purchasing an additional 626,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Shares of LOW opened at $219.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $219.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

