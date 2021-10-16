Natixis Sells 67,849 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Natixis lowered its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,849 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.41% of Baozun worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 244,576 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 318,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 197,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $19.31 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

